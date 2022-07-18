 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUT & ABOUT

Out & About: Anthony Hamilton at Berglund theater

Anthony Hamilton

 Courtesy Berglund Center

A singer who emerged from the neo soul era is coming to Roanoke, with new songs to perform.

Anthony Hamilton, who first made his mark with “Comin’ From Where I’m From” and “Charlene” in the early 2000s, is set to play Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Thursday. Hamilton, whose Billboard Adult R&B No. 1 hits are “Can’t Let Go,” “So In Love” and “Pray for Me,” also got attention for his chorus on the Grammy Award-nominated Nappy Roots number, “Po’ Folks.” Hamilton’s own “You’ve Got The Love I Need” won the Grammy in 2008 for traditional R&B performance. Hamilton is a Charlotte, North Carolina, native who grew up singing in church. He came out in late 2021 with his latest album, “Love Is The New Black.”

— Tad Dickens

Anthony Hamilton

With: MC Lightfoot

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Tickets: $121, $102, $88.50, $76.50, $62; $5 on-site parking

More info: 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.liveanthonyhamilton.com

