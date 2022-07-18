Out & About: Anthony Hamilton at Berglund theater

Anthony Hamilton, who first made his mark with “Comin’ From Where I’m From” and “Charlene” in the early 2000s, is set to play Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Thursday. Hamilton, whose Billboard Adult R&B No. 1 hits are “Can’t Let Go,” “So In Love” and “Pray for Me,” also got attention for his chorus on the Grammy Award-nominated Nappy Roots number, “Po’ Folks.” Hamilton’s own “You’ve Got The Love I Need” won the Grammy in 2008 for traditional R&B performance. Hamilton is a Charlotte, North Carolina, native who grew up singing in church. He came out in late 2021 with his latest album, “Love Is The New Black.”