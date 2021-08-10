Out & About: Anya Hinkle at Floyd Country Store

A former Blacksburg resident with a rising career in Americana music is hitting Floyd on Saturday.
Anya Hinkle, who played with multiple bluegrass acts in the New River Valley before moving to Asheville, North Carolina, a few years, ago, will front a band of Carolina and Virginia all-stars at the Floyd Country Store.
The occasion is her first solo album, a self-titled effort released earlier this year on Organic Records. Hinkle, who was part of popular Asheville-area bluegrass/Americana bands Dehlia Low and Tellico, got a good review from No Depression online in mid-July for “Eden And Her Borderlands.”
Check out the album at bit.ly/AnyaHinkleEden, and see the video for the ragtime-leaning “Why Women Need Wine” at youtu.be/3uAJEXdY0r4.
Joining the MerleFest 2019 Chris Austin Songwriting Competition winner in Floyd will be steel guitarist Dashawn Hickman and singer Wendy Hickman, from Mount Airy, North Carolina; drummer Nick Falk, from Galax; and Floyd-based bassist Joe Bass.
The show will live-stream via facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStore YTstream. It’s free, but the venue encourages donations to the performers.
Anya Hinkle
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show
More info: 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, anyahinkle.com
