Out & About: Anya Hinkle at Floyd Country Store

A former Blacksburg resident with a rising career in Americana music is hitting Floyd on Saturday.

Anya Hinkle, who played with multiple bluegrass acts in the New River Valley before moving to Asheville, North Carolina, a few years, ago, will front a band of Carolina and Virginia all-stars at the Floyd Country Store.

The occasion is her first solo album, a self-titled effort released earlier this year on Organic Records. Hinkle, who was part of popular Asheville-area bluegrass/Americana bands Dehlia Low and Tellico, got a good review from No Depression online in mid-July for “Eden And Her Borderlands.”

Check out the album at bit.ly/AnyaHinkleEden, and see the video for the ragtime-leaning “Why Women Need Wine” at youtu.be/3uAJEXdY0r4.

Joining the MerleFest 2019 Chris Austin Songwriting Competition winner in Floyd will be steel guitarist Dashawn Hickman and singer Wendy Hickman, from Mount Airy, North Carolina; drummer Nick Falk, from Galax; and Floyd-based bassist Joe Bass.

The show will live-stream via facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStore YTstream. It’s free, but the venue encourages donations to the performers.

