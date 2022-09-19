Out & About: Bella's Bartok at Parkway Brewing Co.

A band that turned on FloydFest crowds in July is returning to Southwest Virginia. Bella’s Bartok plays Parkway Brewing Co. on Wednesday.

The band can move from dirty, upbeat blues to vaudeville to pop — and that’s just in one song, “Tooth and Claw” from the band’s recent EP, “Autoerotic for the People.” You’ll hear splashes of klezmer, Romany, punk, classical and straight-up rock music, with horns, accordion and a driving rhythm section fueling frontman Asher Putnam.

This reporter caught much of one energetic, expertly performed set at FloydFest’s Throwdown tent in what was a weekend-long, return engagement for the Northhampton, Massachusetts, band. 10/10 would recommend, in the parlance of our times.