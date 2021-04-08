 Skip to main content
Out & About: Bendy Goodfriend to play violin recital at Grandin Theatre
Out & About: Bendy Goodfriend to play violin recital at Grandin Theatre

Benedict "Bendy" Goodfriend

Benedict “Bendy” Goodfriend

 Courtesy of Benedict Goodfriend

Fans of chamber music aching to hear a live performance — and when it comes to chamber music, there is no substitute for a live performance, let’s be clear — at least have a chance coming up to hear one-third of the Kandinsky Trio.

On April 17, Bendy Goodfriend will bring his 1908 Stefano Scarampella violin to the Grandin Theatre for a recital. The hour-long program will feature compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Niccolo Paganini and Goodfriend himself.

“I am looking forward to performing, if I remember how,” Goodfriend joked in an e-mail.

It’s unlikely Goodfriend will forget how to play. In addition to 32 seasons with Salem-based Kandinsky Trio, he’s performed as a soloist from Croatia to Taiwan.

A video on the Grandin Theatre’s event page showcases Goodfriend playing a passage from Paganini, with an appropriately antiquated-appearing Zoom-style background image. The video comes from his YouTube page, which you can view at http://bit.ly/YouTubeGoodfriend.

At present, the Grandin has an audience cap of 90 for all events in the main theater.

Benedict Goodfriend at the Grandin Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. April 17

Where: The Grandin Theatre,1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke

How much? $21.10

More information: 345-6377; info@grandintheatre.com; https://www.grandintheatre.com/

