Out & About: Bendy Goodfriend to play violin recital at Grandin Theatre

Fans of chamber music aching to hear a live performance — and when it comes to chamber music, there is no substitute for a live performance, let’s be clear — at least have a chance coming up to hear one-third of the Kandinsky Trio.
On April 17, Bendy Goodfriend will bring his 1908 Stefano Scarampella violin to the Grandin Theatre for a recital. The hour-long program will feature compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Niccolo Paganini and Goodfriend himself.
“I am looking forward to performing, if I remember how,” Goodfriend joked in an e-mail.
It’s unlikely Goodfriend will forget how to play. In addition to 32 seasons with Salem-based Kandinsky Trio, he’s performed as a soloist from Croatia to Taiwan.
A video on the Grandin Theatre’s event page showcases Goodfriend playing a passage from Paganini, with an appropriately antiquated-appearing Zoom-style background image. The video comes from his YouTube page, which you can view at http://bit.ly/YouTubeGoodfriend.
At present, the Grandin has an audience cap of 90 for all events in the main theater.
Benedict Goodfriend at the Grandin Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m. April 17
Where: The Grandin Theatre,1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke
How much? $21.10
More information: 345-6377; info@grandintheatre.com; https://www.grandintheatre.com/
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Mike Allen
Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.