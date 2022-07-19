Out & About: Blackberry Smoke with Elizabeth Cook

Some of the south's finer music will be blasting on Wednesday from the Dr Pepper Park stage.

Blackberry Smoke returns to the venue, with opening act Elizabeth Cook.

It was pre-pandemic last time the Atlanta-based, southern rock-leaning group played Dr Pepper Park. Since then, the band has released two projects — "You Hear Georgia," an album full of originals, and "Stoned," an EP of Rolling Stones covers. Audiences have filled venues across the valleys for this band for more than a decade.

Singer and songwriter Cook is into all sorts of entertainment, including her Sirius/XM show "Apron Strings," and her own fishing show, "Upstream," on the Circle Network. If she is on her game, she is a compelling performer, and her songbook is substantial.