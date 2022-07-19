 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Out & About: Blackberry Smoke with Elizabeth Cook

12in Picture Disc

Blackberry Smoke will be at Dr Pepper Park stage on Wednesday.

 Coutesy Evan Bartleson

Some of the south's finer music will be blasting on Wednesday from the Dr Pepper Park stage.

Blackberry Smoke returns to the venue, with opening act Elizabeth Cook.

It was pre-pandemic last time the Atlanta-based, southern rock-leaning group played Dr Pepper Park. Since then, the band has released two projects — "You Hear Georgia," an album full of originals, and "Stoned," an EP of Rolling Stones covers. Audiences have filled venues across the valleys for this band for more than a decade.

Singer and songwriter Cook is into all sorts of entertainment, including her Sirius/XM show "Apron Strings," and her own fishing show, "Upstream," on the Circle Network. If she is on her game, she is a compelling performer, and her songbook is substantial.

Blackberry Smoke, with Elizabeth Cook

When: 6 p.m. (gates open) Wednesday

Where: Dr Pepper Park

Tickets: $35 gate

More info: drpepperpark.comblackberrysmoke.comelizabeth-cook.com

You can now go to college to study Harry Styles

