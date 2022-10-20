Out & About: Blacksburg Brew Do

A Virginia Tech football player who wound up on “American Idol” is headlining the 13th Blacksburg Brew Do on Saturday.

Dan Marshall, once known as reserve Hokie linebacker Daniel Griffith, from Chesapeake, will be part of the craft beer and culinary scene at Historic Smithfield. He switched out his last name for his middle name before performing and gaining popularity on “Idol.” Lily Comer will open the show.

Host organization The Blacksburg Partnership is touting more than 80 beers and ciders from breweries throughout the mid-Atlantic region, along with regional food vendors and local specialty merchandisers.

Moss Arts Center is sponsoring the main stage, set in front of Historic Smithfield’s blacksmith cabin, according to a news release.

Marshall, from Chesapeake, walked on at VT and lettered for three years. He grew up playing piano but picked up guitar about the same time he came to Blacksburg, according to online bio information. He learned some chords and started playing country. Marshall specializes in 1990s-era country and classic rock.

Comer, a Welch, West Virginia, native, has a throwback style inspired by country rock and singers including Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.

