OUT & ABOUT

Out & About: Blues Traveler at Dr Pepper Park

Blues Traveler (copy)

Blues Traveler

 Dr Pepper Park photo

Among COVID-19’s countless disruptions and disasters was its effect on concert schedules. Blues Traveler was, as they say, not immune.

The band was scheduled to play Dr Pepper Park last May, but had to cancel after the band’s frontman, harmonica player and singer John Popper, caught a case of the c-bug. At the time, the band was celebrating 35 years of jam-rocking, as well as its most recent CD, “Traveler’s Blues.”

Popper has recovered. The band is back on tour and returning to Roanoke on Wednesday, to make up the date.

Blues Traveler, which had hits with “Run-Around,” “Hook” and “But Anyway,” had never done a full-on blues record before it released that album in 2021. On “Traveler’s Blues,” the band covered the likes of Big Mama Thornton, Mississippi Sheiks, Nina Simone and Jimmy Reed.

Click on bit.ly/TRTbluestraveler to refresh yourself on band info before the show, with an article The Roanoke Times published before Popper announced his illness.

Blues Traveler, with The Jared Stout Band

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Dr Pepper Park

Tickets: $49, $25, $149 VIP

More info: drpepperpark.combluestraveler.com, thejaredstoutband.com

