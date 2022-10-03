Out & About: Blues Traveler at Dr Pepper Park

Among COVID-19’s countless disruptions and disasters was its effect on concert schedules. Blues Traveler was, as they say, not immune.

The band was scheduled to play Dr Pepper Park last May, but had to cancel after the band’s frontman, harmonica player and singer John Popper, caught a case of the c-bug. At the time, the band was celebrating 35 years of jam-rocking, as well as its most recent CD, “Traveler’s Blues.”

Popper has recovered. The band is back on tour and returning to Roanoke on Wednesday, to make up the date.

Blues Traveler, which had hits with “Run-Around,” “Hook” and “But Anyway,” had never done a full-on blues record before it released that album in 2021. On “Traveler’s Blues,” the band covered the likes of Big Mama Thornton, Mississippi Sheiks, Nina Simone and Jimmy Reed.

