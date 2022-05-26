Out & About: Boy Bands revue at Mill Mountain Theatre

If you’re in the mood for some music this Memorial Day weekend, you might want to put Mill Mountain Theatre on your list. The Trinkle MainStage in downtown Roanoke will be rockin’ and rollin’ with “Boy Bands Through the Ages” on Friday and Saturday.

“From the advent of barbershop quartets to today’s modern megastars, boy bands have defined popular culture in the 20th and 21st centuries,” reads a show description on MMT’s website.

Get ready for a singing, dancing good time full of great tunes from The Beatles, The Backstreet Boys, BTS and many more. This staged concert features an all-star band of local musicians including J.T. Fauber, Evan Bowman and Mike Havens, along with vocalists Matthew Carter, Chris Carranza from “In The Heights,” Parker Joh from “Mamma Mia!” and guest teaching artist Josh Polk. The show will be produced and directed by MMT’s Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole, with music direction and arrangement by Resident Music Director Seth Davis.

Asked about the show's appeal, Poole noted that people have grown up with these bands for upwards of 50 years. "They know this music," she said, adding, "You cannot help but sing along to these iconic hits, old and new."

— The Roanoke Times