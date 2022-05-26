 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight

Out & About: Boy Bands revue at Mill Mountain Theatre

  • 0

If you’re in the mood for some music this Memorial Day weekend, you might want to put Mill Mountain Theatre on your list. The Trinkle MainStage in downtown Roanoke will be rockin’ and rollin’ with “Boy Bands Through the Ages” on Friday and Saturday.

“From the advent of barbershop quartets to today’s modern megastars, boy bands have defined popular culture in the 20th and 21st centuries,” reads a show description on MMT’s website.

Get ready for a singing, dancing good time full of great tunes from The Beatles, The Backstreet Boys, BTS and many more. This staged concert features an all-star band of local musicians including J.T. Fauber, Evan Bowman and Mike Havens, along with vocalists Matthew Carter, Chris Carranza from “In The Heights,” Parker Joh from “Mamma Mia!” and guest teaching artist Josh Polk. The show will be produced and directed by MMT’s Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole, with music direction and arrangement by Resident Music Director Seth Davis. 

Asked about the show's appeal, Poole noted that people have grown up with these bands for upwards of 50 years. "They know this music," she said, adding, "You cannot help but sing along to these iconic hits, old and new."

— The Roanoke Times

'Boy Bands Through the Ages'

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, Trinkle MainStage

Tickets: $25, $20; MMT is offering a discount to patrons purchasing four tickets (buy three, get the fourth free) with the code "ONEFREE"

More info: 540-342-5740, millmountain.org

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nick Jonas gushes that fatherhood has 'been wonderful'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert