Out & About: Cimafunk leads off Moss Arts season

Moss Arts Center’s new season begins with a free, outdoor dance party on Wednesday. The man on the bill, Cimafunk, has drawn comparisons to James Brown, but his grooves mix American funk with Cuban and African music and rhythms. More to the point, the hashtag on his website is #AfroCubanFunk. On his latest album, “El Alimento,” Cimafunk works with a diversity of guests including Cuban pianist Chucho Valdes, rapper Lupe Fiasco, singer Cee Lo Green and funk paragon George Clinton.

Both Clinton and Valdes told the New York Times that Cimafunk is forming something new, but still relatable. “What Erik has done is unite the two tendencies — Afro-Cuban and African American,” Valdes said. “He has converted this into a new school that until now I haven’t heard done.”

Cimafunk is, of course, a stage name. His real name is Erik Alejandro Iglesias Rodríguez. He created the name to spotlight two things: his heritage as a cimarrón — Cubans of African descent who resisted and escaped slavery; and his music, which subverts conventional sounds with rhythmic innovation, according to information provided by Moss Arts Center.