Out & About: Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra, Tonic at Elmwood
CSoul High Res.jpg

Collective Soul

 Courtesy of Lee Clower

Collective Soul rides into Roanoke on a 1990s nostalgia wave.

The band that got in the charts with songs including "Shine" and "The World I Know" headlines Friday night at Elmwood Park, with a couple of other acts from that era — Better Than Ezra and Tonic — opening the show.

Collective Soul bassist Will Turpin said that all three bands on the bill are buddies.

"That's kind of another thing that's worth mentioning, how good a friends we are with both of those bands and the respect we have for each other and the fun we're going to have," Turpin said. "We've all known each other for 25 years now."

Expect a couple of new songs from the headliner's 2019 album, "Blood." Turpin said that Collective Soul continues writing and performing at a high level.

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to hear an audio recording of our interview with Turpin.

Bud Light Vinyl Vault: Collective Soul, with Better Than Ezra, Tonic

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Elmwood Park, Roanoke

Tickets: $39, $608 VIP table for eight

More info: 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, collectivesoul.com, betterthanezra.com, toniconline.com

