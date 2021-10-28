Out & About: Davey O. at Third Street Coffeehouse

Third Street Coffeehouse is welcoming back a venue favorite. Davey O., a folk singer/songwriter with a world-weary tenor, hits the room on Friday.
The Buffalo, New York-based performer grew up on a range of music that included his father’s polka records and his siblings’ Motown discs. He took up bass as a young man and played a lot of hard rock, but by the time he was 35, he had shifted to an acoustic guitar and had found Uncle Tupelo, Patty Griffin and John Hiatt songs, he told hometown publication Sportsmen’s Americana.
Bob Schmucker, the non-profit venue’s key organizer, is opening the show. Schmucker kept the coffeehouse going with streaming shows during the pandemic, and in recent months has opened the doors again to live audiences.
In an email exchange, Schmucker said “we’re kind of partial” to O.
Davey O.
When: 7:30 p.m. today
Where: Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke
Admission: Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
More info: 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, daveyo.com
