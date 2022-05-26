 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUT & ABOUT

Out & About: Etana at Jefferson Center

Etana

Etana is playing Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall on Sunday.

 Courtesy etanamusic.com

A Grammy Award-nominated reggae singer from Kingston, Jamaica, is coming to Jefferson Center.

Shauna McKenzie-Morris, best known to music fans as Etana, is playing Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall on Sunday. Etana’s albums “Reggae Forever” and “Pamoja” each received Grammy nods for Best Reggae Album, making her the first woman nominated twice for that particular award, according to Reggaevibes.com.

The audience is likely to hear such rootsy, positive numbers as “Bubble,” “I Am Not Afraid,” “Truly” and “My Man,” each of which has more than one million streams at Spotify. The first two on that short list each has logged more than three million streams.

— Tad Dickens

Etana

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall

Tickets: $52, $42, $22

More info: 345-2550, jeffcenter.orgetanamusic.com

