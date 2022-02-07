Out & About: Gordon Lightfoot at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

If a listener could take for granted a singer and songwriter like Gordon Lightfoot, a recent documentary served as a reminder of his creative power.

The doc, “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind,” showed his deep history of songs with lyrical and musical depth. Fellow Canadians including Geddy Lee of Rush and Sarah McLachlan sang his praises. Old photos showed him hanging out with the likes of Bob Dylan, who considered him a peer. It wasn’t a swan song. Lightfoot, 83, is still on the road, and is scheduled to play Berglund Performing Arts Theatre tonight.

Concert-goers might expect such songs as the one in the doc’s title, along with “Early Morning Rain,” “Sundown,” “Carefree Highway” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” But the man has decades of songs, and set lists posted online show that he switches things up.