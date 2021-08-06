Out & About: Gordon Lightfoot at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has some of the best songs in the folk music genre. “Sundown,” "Carefree Highway" and “Early Morning Rain” were hits, and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” is immortal.

Like a lot of famous musicians, Lightfoot had to pay his dues. Appropriate for a guy with that last name, one of his first high profile gigs involved clog dancing.

Lightfoot, who returns Tuesday to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, was known as a "famous country dancer" in the 1960s, according to his homeland's Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. In 1960 through 1962, he sang and danced on that network's "Country Hoedown" show.

Lightfoot, according to the CBC's website, said he was a "crackerjack sight-reader who sang in the show's chorus."

"As a matter of fact, I was probably the best singer and harmonizer on it, but every night they'd make us get out there and clog for a minute," he told the network. "That was part of the trip."