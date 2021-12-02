 Skip to main content
Out & About: Handel's Messiah at St. Andrew's Catholic Church
Out & About

Out & About: Handel's Messiah at St. Andrew's Catholic Church

Eric-Jurenas-2in-The-First-Child_Photo-Ste-Murray-683x1024

Countertenor Eric Jurenas, shown in an Irish staging of opera “The First Child,” is among the singers scheduled to perform The Messiah on Sunday, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.

 Courtesy of Ste Murray

The Roanoke College Choir and several acclaimed soloists will perform a holiday masterpiece on Sunday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.

George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, the masterpiece in question, is an English language oratorio that Handel composed in 1741, with scriptural text by Charles Jennens, compiled from the King James Bible.

The event will feature a relative rarity in countertenor Eric Jurenas. Roanoke College has never previously staged a performance with a countertenor, but it is a musical role that would have been common in Handel’s time. Jurenas is a dedicated baroque-era musician with degrees from The Juilliard School, in New York City, and the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati and has received awards from prestigious vocal competitions worldwide.

Also featured will be soprano Marianne Sandborg, tenor Kenneth Wood, bass John Tyndall and the Roanoke College Chamber Orchestra, with Jeffrey Sandborg conducting.

Messiah Choir Performance

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 631 N. Jefferson St.

Admission: Free admission; goodwill offering encouraged

More info: 375-2500, roanoke.edu/events; sandborg@roanoke.edu, ericjurenas.com

