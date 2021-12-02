Out & About: Handel's Messiah at St. Andrew's Catholic Church

George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, the masterpiece in question, is an English language oratorio that Handel composed in 1741, with scriptural text by Charles Jennens, compiled from the King James Bible.

The event will feature a relative rarity in countertenor Eric Jurenas. Roanoke College has never previously staged a performance with a countertenor, but it is a musical role that would have been common in Handel’s time. Jurenas is a dedicated baroque-era musician with degrees from The Juilliard School, in New York City, and the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati and has received awards from prestigious vocal competitions worldwide.