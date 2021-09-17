Out & About: Henry Street Music Festival

An annual celebration of a historic Black Roanoke neighborhood is back, with a minor rebrand.

The event once known as the Henry Street Heritage Festival hits Elmwood Park on Saturday as the Henry Street Music Festival. Still, music was always at the center of the annual gathering, interrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are calling it the Henry Street Music Festival and not the Henry Street Heritage Festival, as we are emphasizing mainly music this year and have made a couple of changes based on COVID safety measures," organizer Kianna Price said in an email exchange.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to wear a mask, and requiring the unvaccinated to mask up, she wrote.

Bands playing R&B, throwback funk and jazz fusion will play the amphitheater stage, and a theatrical tribute to historic Henry Street is on the bill, along with food and other vendors around the park, plus voter registration and pandemic vaccination. Musically, it's a lineup of local and regional bands, instead of the more nationally famous acts of past years. Price said that was a way to support performers who lost work during the pandemic.