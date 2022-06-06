 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUT & ABOUT

Out & About: Jim Lauderdale at Floyd Small Town Summer

  • 0
Jim Lauderdale (copy)

Jim Lauderdale

 Mark Zaleski

If the only thing you knew about Jim Lauderdale was his Grammy Award wins, you’d think he is a bluegrass kingpin.

But Lauderdale, who has two Grammys for bluegrass albums, is as eclectic an artist as one can find in the Americana music world.

Listeners can get a taste of music from across the Lauderdale spectrum on Thursday, when he headlines the Floyd Small Town Summer season opener. Roanoke-based Americana rockers The Floorboards open the show.

If all you knew about Lauderdale was hit songs that others recorded — Patty Loveless’ “You Don’t Seem To Miss Me” and George Strait’s “We Really Shouldn’t Be Doing This” among them — you would be missing out on his laid-back drawl of a singing voice and first-class band. Those, too, will be in evidence on Thursday.

The Floorboards have a passel of original songs and excellent musicianship that makes the band an apt opener in Floyd.

Floyd’s Handmade Music School Youth Get Together students will kick it off with a short performance.

— Tad Dickens

Floyd Small Town Summer: Jim Lauderdale, with The Floorboards

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd

Admission: Free

More info: floydsmalltownsummer.comjimlauderdalemusic.comthefloorboardsmusic.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jammin' time

Jammin' time

Blacksburg’s 2022 Market Square Jam season kicked off with host band Liam “LP” Kelly and the Trash Pickers at Market Square Park in downtown B…

Watch Now: Related Video

Teary Jennifer Lopez thanks those 'who lied to me' at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert