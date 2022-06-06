Out & About: Jim Lauderdale at Floyd Small Town Summer

If the only thing you knew about Jim Lauderdale was his Grammy Award wins, you’d think he is a bluegrass kingpin.

But Lauderdale, who has two Grammys for bluegrass albums, is as eclectic an artist as one can find in the Americana music world.

Listeners can get a taste of music from across the Lauderdale spectrum on Thursday, when he headlines the Floyd Small Town Summer season opener. Roanoke-based Americana rockers The Floorboards open the show.

If all you knew about Lauderdale was hit songs that others recorded — Patty Loveless’ “You Don’t Seem To Miss Me” and George Strait’s “We Really Shouldn’t Be Doing This” among them — you would be missing out on his laid-back drawl of a singing voice and first-class band. Those, too, will be in evidence on Thursday.

The Floorboards have a passel of original songs and excellent musicianship that makes the band an apt opener in Floyd.

Floyd’s Handmade Music School Youth Get Together students will kick it off with a short performance.

— Tad Dickens