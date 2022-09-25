Out & About: Joshua Redman’s ‘MoodSwing’ reunion

Back in 1994, critics considered such players as saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman precocious. Nearly 30 years later, he’s an acknowledged master, with something to celebrate.

That year, Redman convened fellow jazz youngsters Christian McBride, Brian Blade and Brad Mehldau to record the album “MoodSwing.” All four have built towering careers in the genre and beyond in the decades since. Recently, they reunited to revisit that music, and they stop on Tuesday at Moss Arts Center to perform from that album and a 2020 release, “RoundAgain.”

Each of the quartet has done projects with the others, but never as a proper reunion, according to information that Moss Arts Center provided.

“I knew it would happen, but I didn’t know when,” Redman said in publicity materials. “Back then, I thought that maybe we’d reunite in five years, which seems like such a long time when you’re 25 years old. But we were all so busy, and we needed the space, both in our schedules and in our creative development. For at least the last decade or so, though, I started mentioning it more and more regularly, bugging everyone about it maybe a little too much!

Mehldau said: “We would have done it 10 years ago if it were up to me. Josh, Christian, and Brian are all my heroes. It’s like playing with the Avengers.”

They can be your jazz superheroes, too.

— The Roanoke Times