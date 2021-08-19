 Skip to main content
Out & About: Junior Sisk headlines Salem bluegrass event
The Junior Sisk Band (copy)

The Junior Sisk Band

 Courtesy of Mountain Fever Records

It’s been a good news streak for Ferrum-based bluegrass singer Junior Sisk.

The singer, songwriter and bandleader is back among IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards nominees. His “Just Load The Wagon” is nominated for best single and “Load The Wagon” has a best album nod in the annual event. Sisk himself is a Male Vocalist of the Year nominee.

Meanwhile, Sisk has a new single, “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” on the Floyd-based label Mountain Fever Records.

Hear the reason for the accolades when Sisk and his band take the stage on Saturday for Salem’s Bluegrass Pickin’ In The Park.

The event, at Longwood Park, will also feature Gate 10 and Wound Tight.

Sisk, whose traditional style has kept him popular for years in bluegrass circles, has won multiple IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) and Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music Awards laurels, and “Load The Wagon” has been a bluegrass hit. The IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards are scheduled for Sept. 30, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Bluegrass Pickin' In The Park

With: Junior Sisk, Gate 10, Wound Tight

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Longwood Park, Salem

Tickets: Free

More info: salemva.gov, juniorsisk.com, woundtightband.com, gate10band.com

