Out & About: Kansas at Salem Civic Center

Classic progressive rock band Kansas' date in Salem never got past the "Point of Know Return."
The group was touring to celebrate its hit album of that name, and its schedule included a May 1, 2020 date at Salem Civic Center. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a postponement. Two other dates, in June 2020 and June 2021, were scuttled, as well. But the band that had a smash hit with "Carry On Wayward Son" has carried on, and will make up the date on Thursday.
Steve Walsh, the guy who sang the songs name-checked above, plus "Dust in the Wind," is no longer part of the band.
Nor are keyboardist/guitarist Kerry Livgren, who wrote many of Kansas' best known songs, and the late violinist Robby Steinhardt.
Drummer Phil Ehart and guitarist Rich Williams remain, however, from the classic lineup. Bassist Billy Greer, an East Tennessee native, has been with Kansas since 1985, and with Ehart anchors a lineup that rounds out with keyboardist Tom Brislin, keyboardist/vocalist Ronnie Platt and violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale.
Kansas
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Salem Civic Center
Tickets: $125, $55, $45, $35; $295 VIP; $5 preferred parking
More info: 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, kansasband.com
Tad Dickens
Tad Dickens likes typing things and hitting drums. He covers music and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times.
