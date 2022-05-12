Out & About: Lonesome River Band

A top bluegrass band is playing a Saturday benefit in Newport.
Lonesome River Band, led by Patrick County banjo man Sammy Shelor, is set for a 7 p.m. show at the Newport Community Center Auditorium. Concert organizers set up the show to benefit the town’s youth baseball and softball teams, who need field improvements, uniforms and other equipment.
The band this year welcomed two new members, mandolinist Adam Miller and bassist Kameron Keller. Miller’s LRB debut includes his lead vocal on the band’s February single, “Mary Ann Is A Pistol.” Hear it on your streaming site of choice, via clg.lnk.to/LRBma-s.
— Tad Dickens
