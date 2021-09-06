 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Out & About: Madison Cunningham and Hawktail at Lime Kiln
0 comments
Out & About

Out & About: Madison Cunningham and Hawktail at Lime Kiln

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison Cunningham

Madison Cunningham

 Courtesy of Claire Marie Vogel

When Lake Street Dive hit Harvester Performance Center in October 2019, the band brought a surprise: opening act Madison Cunningham.

Cunningham, a guitarist, singer and songwriter, was a happy surprise. In a review of the show, we wrote that she complemented “a clear and flexible singing voice that can go dark and gritty with finger-picked electric guitar work and compositional skills that brought to mind Bill Frisell and Jonny Greenwood. … Cunningham is something special.”

She’s coming back to Virginia, this time for a stop at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. She is co-headlining a Thursday show there with Hawktail, whose bassist, Paul Kowert, is a member of Punch Brothers, another act with whom Cunningham toured.

Hawktail is a bit of an acoustic all-star band, featuring violinist Brittany Haas, whose credits include Steve Martin’s bluegrass band and Darol Anger.

Madison Cunningham, with Hawktail

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

Tickets: $35 advance, $40 at the gate

More info: limekilntheater.org, madisoncunningham.com, hawktailmusic.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split after three years of marriage

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert