Out & About: Madison Cunningham and Hawktail at Lime Kiln

When Lake Street Dive hit Harvester Performance Center in October 2019, the band brought a surprise: opening act Madison Cunningham.

Cunningham, a guitarist, singer and songwriter, was a happy surprise. In a review of the show, we wrote that she complemented “a clear and flexible singing voice that can go dark and gritty with finger-picked electric guitar work and compositional skills that brought to mind Bill Frisell and Jonny Greenwood. … Cunningham is something special.”

She’s coming back to Virginia, this time for a stop at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. She is co-headlining a Thursday show there with Hawktail, whose bassist, Paul Kowert, is a member of Punch Brothers, another act with whom Cunningham toured.

Hawktail is a bit of an acoustic all-star band, featuring violinist Brittany Haas, whose credits include Steve Martin’s bluegrass band and Darol Anger.

