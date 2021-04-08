Out & About: moe. to headline scaled-down Rooster Walk weekend

But as part of a series of smaller-scale events announced earlier this year, organizers will be bringing moe. to Pop's Farm for two days next month.

Moe.morial Day Weekend: A Rooster Walk Family Gathering will be the Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, May 28-29. According to an announcement this week, moe. will play both nights, with two opening bands on Friday and four on Saturday. The event will feature on-site camping and food and beverage vendors. Social distancing and masks will be required.