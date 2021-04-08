 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Out & About: moe. to headline scaled-down Rooster Walk weekend
0 comments

Out & About: moe. to headline scaled-down Rooster Walk weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RW-Logo-Black
Rooster Walk image

The Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival, a Memorial Day weekend tradition near Martinsville, is a casualty this year of continuing COVID-related restrictions.

But as part of a series of smaller-scale events announced earlier this year, organizers will be bringing moe. to Pop's Farm for two days next month.

Moe.morial Day Weekend: A Rooster Walk Family Gathering will be the Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, May 28-29. According to an announcement this week, moe. will play both nights, with two opening bands on Friday and four on Saturday. The event will feature on-site camping and food and beverage vendors. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Tickets are on sale now. For details, visit roosterwalk.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Philip Dies at 99: A Look at His Legacy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert