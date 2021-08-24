Out & About: No BS! Brass Band, Shayna Steele in downtown Floyd

No BS!, led by trombonist Reggie Pace and drummer Lance Koehler, is an 11-piece juggernaut that mixes New Orleans second-line music with hip-hop-laced East Coast funk. It brews up original songs while imposing jazzy funk over a range of covers, Led Zeppelin and John Coltrane gems among them. Check out the band's NPR "Tiny Desk Concert" at bit.ly/NOBSnpr . RVA all day, indeed.

When Snarky Puppy's Michael League was selecting performers to join his band at Jefferson Center for what would be a groundbreaking recording, he reached out to Steele, and for her song, "Gone Under." The Youtube video for that performance has received more than 1.8 million views to date. See and hear it at youtu.be/gsGHkUeTc_w. Lalah Hathaway may have taken the most momentum from that CD/DVD recording, but Steele's power and range were undeniable.