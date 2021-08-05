Out & About: Old Fiddlers kicks off Monday in Galax

Very little has stopped the Old Fiddlers Convention, in Galax, from its multi-decade mission of old-time music competition and fun.

World War II knocked out one year, due to travel restrictions, according to the event’s website. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year kept organizers from pitching the 85th go-round.

Even as Delta variants and breakthrough infections — not to mention the unvaccinated — continue to make news, the convention is on, starting Monday at its longtime venue, Felts Park.

Youth category fiddlers will saw it off on that day, while such contests as old-time fiddle, bluegrass banjo, band and folk songs are part of the days to follow.

Galax-based Moose Lodge No. 733 posted on the event’s website: “This year’s convention will go on as scheduled!!! *** All Covid protocols in effect at the time of the convention will be strictly followed ***”

As usual, the real fun happens at night in the park’s campground, as jam sessions emerge under the moon and stars — or clouds, rain, and mud, as has been the case frequently enough.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.