Out & About: Punch Brothers at Jefferson Center

Punch Brothers made good use of the pandemic. Unable to tour, the acoustic stringband groundbreakers made an album, “Hell on Church Street.”

It’s inspired by another groundbreaking acoustic musician, the late guitarist Tony Rice. It’s all of the songs on Rice’s 1983 record, “Church Street Blues,” but with the numbers reset at Punch Brothers’ tempos, arrangements and lengths.

Rice’s record, recorded with only brother Wyatt Rice accompanying him, is all covers. Punch Brothers, all five master musicians, are covering the covers, including the set closer, Gordon Lightfoot’s “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

The band brings music from that record and more from its Grammy Award-winning, 16-year-long career, to Jefferson Center on Wednesday.

Rice and his music inspired every member of Punch Brothers, but guitarist Chris “Critter” Eldridge received his inspiration direct from the source, according to a story on the band’s website:

Eldridge’s father, Ben, co-founded bluegrass mainstay The Seldom Scene, which had its heyday while Rice was having his, and they became friends. The younger Eldridge worked out a deal to receive college credits through private studies with Rice.

“I would be playing some hot-shot guitar part and he would stop me and remind me, ‘It’s not about you. It’s simply about collaborating with your fellow musicians to make sounds that are pleasant to the ear,’” Eldridge said on the website. “That sounds simple, but it’s incredibly deep.”

Those who know Rice’s music understand his ways of blowing minds with guitar runs while collaborating with other bluegrass immortals to please ears. Punch Brothers — mandolinist/singer Chris Thile, banjo man Noam Pikelny, Eldridge, fiddler Gabe Witcher and bassist Paul Kowart — have a proven record doing the same.