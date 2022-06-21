Out & About: Red Wing Roots Music Festival

Road trip alert: A couple dozen of the best Americana bands on the road will be stopping this weekend at Natural Chimneys Park, for the annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival. Or in the case of Canadian act Bahamas, NorthAmericana.

The Jayhawks, Yonder Mountain String Band, Aiofe O'Donovan, Langhorne Slim, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, James McMurtry, Darrell Scott's Bluegrass Band, Aaron Lee Tasjan and festival curators/hosts The Steel Wheels are the large-type flyer toppers for the three-day event in Augusta County.

Allison Russell, Gaby Moreno and Sammy Rae & The Friends, along with such Southwest Virginia- and Shenandoah Valley-centric acts as The Judy Chops, Dori Freeman and The Blue Ridge Girls will perform.

The music will happen on five stages, beginning at noon Friday, so if you're reading this in your morning paper, there might be time for you to call in sick and head to Mt. Solon. Beware: three-day and Saturday-only tickets are all gone, though you can get on a waiting list.

