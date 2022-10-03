Out & About: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

It’s been a long time since Rhiannon Giddens was a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Since then, the singer and multi-instrumentalist has won a Grammy Award, among multiple other superlatives.

The Grammy win came in for Giddens’ 2021 album, “They’re Calling Me Home.” That and the nominated 2019 album, “there is no Other,” are collaborations with her musical and life partner Francesco Turrisi, a multi-instrumentalist and composer.

The pair visit Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center for a Wednesday concert, their debut in the venue.

Giddens, from North Carolina, and Turrisi, an Italian, live in Ireland when they’re not on tour. That’s where they recorded “They’re Calling Me Home” during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The two expats explored the emotions that the era sparked then headed to a small studio called Hellfire, at a working farm outside Dublin, for six days of recording, according to information that the Moss Arts Center provided. They addressed home’s comforts and death’s metaphorical “call home,” writ large during the pandemic.

The previous album condemns “othering” while celebrating connectivity, shared experiences and the spread of ideas. Check out their music at odesli.co/ctqprgkcsm8sm.

Giddens’ resume includes a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” Grant; a featured part in Ken Burns’ “Country Music” documentary series on PBS; and a White House performance during the Obama presidency.

— The Roanoke Times