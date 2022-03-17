Out & About: Samara Joy at Jefferson Center

When such an authority as JazzTimes magazine takes notice of an artist, it’s a good idea to pay some attention.

JazzTimes selected Samara Joy its best new artist in the 2021 version of its annual critics’ poll. With this singer, it will be somewhat easy to pay attention close-up. Joy is coming to Jefferson Center on Saturday. She is booked for two shows, with the Pasquale Grasso Trio backing her, but the first one is sold out already.

Joy, a New York native and winner of the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, has an interesting lineage. According to her online bio, paternal grandparents Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon led Philadelphia-based gospel group The Savettes. Her father, Tony McLendon, toured with gospel icon Andrae Crouch. Hear father and daughter singing together at instagram.com/p/CYhBARhBdmX/.

“Although I didn’t grow up singing in church, I constantly heard my family singing inspirational music together, which instilled in me an appreciation for my musical lineage,” she said on her bio page online. “Through musicals in middle school, I loved exploring the range of my voice and applying the different colors to fit the characters I played. Finally, during high school, I joined the choir at my church, eventually becoming a worship leader, singing three services a week for nearly two years. That was my training.”

She picked up on jazz in high school but really dug in at college, where she met guitarist Grasso, a faculty member at her school, State University of New York Purchase.

Her debut, self-titled album is a throwback, with plenty of standards featuring a young voice (she’s 21) with a seemingly old soul. If you’re a jazz guitar buff, there’s plenty more to dig, as well — on the album and live.

