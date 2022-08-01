Out & About: Shaun Martin's Three-O at Jefferson Center

Keyboard man Shaun Martin is no stranger to Roanoke.

The Dallas native first came to town on multiple dates with Snarky Puppy, the jazz/world collective with whom he has achieved Grammy Award recognition. Later, he brought a cracking jazz/funk band of his own to The Spot on Kirk.

Martin, who has worked with Kirk Franklin, Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu and many more, returns to Roanoke on Wednesday. Shaun Martin's Three-O plays Jefferson Center's Fostek Performance Hall.

The act is wrapping a short tour that began in Little Rock, Arkansas, and closes on Thursday in D.C. The Three-O dropped a self-titled album in 2020 on the Ropeadope label. It's Martin's third album on the label that gave Snarky Puppy its start.

Martin teamed with fellow Kirk Franklin sideman Matt Ramsey (bass) and drummer Mike Mitchell (Stanley Clarke, Spirit Fingers) to make it. Hear the record at shaunmartin.bandcamp.com.