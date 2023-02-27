Jared Stout started writing songs about a decade ago, and as soon as he began getting some Southwest Virginia fan traction, he was playing those originals live — four of those years with his band backing him.

The act’s second album, “Heavy From The Sky,” is a collection of fan favorites, Stout said. The Jared Stout Band will perform them on Thursday at Grandin Theatre, as part of that venue’s new live music series. Corey Hunley will open the show.

The record, released on Feb. 2, and the Grandin show are the latest pieces of good news for Stout and company, who took second place last year in FloydFest’s fan-voted On the Rise contest. With its showing, the rock-leaning country band won a prize package that includes featured sets at this year’s FloydFest, set for July 26-30. Palmyra, which opened the Live at the Grandin series last month, won the contest.

Stout said he felt the momentum build during the festival in July 2022.

“When we hit the stage and that beer garden was packed, every single one of us was like, ‘Oh, wow!’” Stout said. “Y’all really did show up to see our show. It’s awesome. And it energizes us. That’s when we put on our best shows. When we have a crowd that’s ready to rock, ready to get down and hear what we’ve got, we’re going to give it to them, 100%.”

