Family legacies fuel some of the most powerful music. The commonwealth provides a great example, with Richmond's The Legendary Ingramettes.

The three-woman group, testifying with high-range vocal impact and classic, gospel-style harmonies, began 60 years ago with Maggie Ingram up front. When she died in 2015, the act carried on with daughter Almeta Ingram-Miller leading the way.

The three remaining family singers made an album, "Take A Look In The Book," in 2020, with former state folklorist Jon Lohman producing. It's a blast of old-time spirituals and reworked numbers from the likes of Olla Belle Reed ("I've Endured") and Bill Withers ("Grandma's Hands"). A deep-pocket band pumps the grooves, while singers Cheryl Marcia Yancey and Carrie Ann Jackson complement Ingram-Miller with zeal.

The act's first album without its matriarch shows the Ingramette tradition is as strong as when she was alive. The band is a live force, as well, with a Saturday date set for The Floyd Country Store. Get video evidence from Youtube of a December 2019 performance at The Kennedy Center, in New York. The video, at bit.ly/imgrametteskennedycenter, begins with the recent album's title track, and it is some powerful, swinging work.