Out & About: Todd Snider at Harvester

Ghosts emerge from Todd Snider's latest album, "First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder."

There's a nod to Col. Bruce Hampton in the opening track, "Turn Me Loose (I'll Never Be the Same)." The entirety of "Handsome John" pays tribute to John Prine. "Sail On" doesn't mention Neal Casals by name, but the number is clearly about Snider's former Hard Working Americans bandmate.

"Battle Hymn of The Album," which addresses police violence, includes the chorus: "John Brown's body may be dead and gone/John Brown's soldiers still marchin' on."

Snider even brings that swirling mass of garbage from the Pacific Ocean into the proceedings. Yet the album is buoyant, not unlike that refuse, fueled by funky, skittering drum parts and move-inducing bass grooves. Call it folk funk, maybe. He's certainly calling up the old folk lyrics tradition, updated to his own sensibility as usual, while employing a sonic palette that is unique to Snider's career but perfectly suited to his vibe.

"That's the one thing everybody agrees on: They want to succeed at everything we ever try; we want to live forever and never die ... and if that's too much to ask, Heaven ... will be fine," he beseeches the almighty on the spoken lyric of "Agnostic Preacher's Lament."

Hear music from that album and more when Snider returns to Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center, for a solo performance. And here's hoping he regales the audience with hilarious tales between songs, as has been his custom.

