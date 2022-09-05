Out & About: Todd Snider at the Harvester

A brilliant songwriter with magnetic stoner goofiness is returning to Rocky Mount.

Todd Snider plays the town’s Harvester Performance Center on Wednesday. He will hit the stage a couple of weeks before his new album, “Live: Return of the Storyteller,” premieres, but it’s for certain you will get anything but a direct copy of that record.

Snider acts on a mix of instinct and mercury, and as the new album title suggests, he has plenty of stories to tell.

Get a taste from the upcoming record via toddsnider.net/bigfinish.

His guest is Lilly Winwood, whose style is in no way reminiscent of her father, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Winwood.

Hear the difference at youtu.be/dn_zqhyFtlc.