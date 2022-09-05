 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Out & About: Todd Snider at the Harvester

  • 0
Todd Snider (copy)

Todd Snider

 Courtesy Absolute Publicity Inc.

A brilliant songwriter with magnetic stoner goofiness is returning to Rocky Mount.

Todd Snider plays the town’s Harvester Performance Center on Wednesday. He will hit the stage a couple of weeks before his new album, “Live: Return of the Storyteller,” premieres, but it’s for certain you will get anything but a direct copy of that record.

Snider acts on a mix of instinct and mercury, and as the new album title suggests, he has plenty of stories to tell.

Get a taste from the upcoming record via toddsnider.net/bigfinish.

His guest is Lilly Winwood, whose style is in no way reminiscent of her father, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Winwood.

Hear the difference at youtu.be/dn_zqhyFtlc.

Todd Snider, with Lilly Winwood

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Tickets: $47, $32

More info: 540-484-8277, harvester-music.comtoddsnider.netlillywinwood.org

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar mocks Howard Stern over marriage bet: 'I think you owe us'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert