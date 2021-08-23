Out & About: Travis Denning headlines Salem's Star-B-Q concert

Country singer Travis Denning is used to waiting. His first No. 1 single, "After A Few," took 65 weeks to hit the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

That song's ascent from No. 58 on March 23, 2019, to its June 13, 2020, apex broke records for both the longest rise to No. 1 and longest time on the chart, according to Billboard.com.

Maybe the next single won't take so long. Hear what Denning is working with when he hits the Salem Farmers Market stage on Wednesday for the city's annual Star-B-Q.

Corey Hunley, a Roanoke Valley performer who has opened for the likes of Marty Stuart, Ashley Monroe and Paul Thorn, is first on the bill for this one.

Denning, who has opened shows for Alan Jackson, Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch, among others, also was in the charts with a song about a fake ID, "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs."

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Rotary Club of Salem.

