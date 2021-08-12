 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Out & About: Vedo with Key Glock at Berglund
0 comments

Out & About: Vedo with Key Glock at Berglund

{{featured_button_text}}
Vedo

Vedo

 Courtesy of New Wav Music Group

Comment sections are famously toxic places, full of downers, insults and other bile. There are exceptions: Take the comments on R&B crooner Vedo’s video for “You Got It.”

Tish S wrote: “This song has motivated me to go back to school and get a higher degree, fix my credit and lose weight. Update: 4.0 GPA down 20 pounds credit up 143 points.”

anumfxzxl posted: “this song’s helped me so much with moving on after a 4.5 year long toxic relationship, thank you for creating music to uplift women instead of talking down up on them.”

Melissa Seales weighed in: “Graduated with my associates degree in human services while being in the shelter system ... no WiFi ... no teacher in front of me .... a whole bunch of hate ... This was inspiration ”

The source of those feel-good vibes is headlining a Saturday concert at Berglund Center’s exhibition hall. TV watchers may know him from his top 10 run on “The Voice” in 2013, along with his millions of YouTube views.

Also on the bill with Vedo is Memphis-based rapper Key Glock, whose “I’m The Type” slings the dozens at a rival. Singer Phalie and singer/rapper Jonichelo round out the bill.

Vedo, with Key Glock, Phalie, Jonichelo

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Berglund Hall

Tickets: $54 general admission, $104 VIP, $204 backstage access (plus fees, tax)

More info: berglundcenter.live, facebook.com/Vedothesinger, facebook.com/KeyGl0ck

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez supported Olivia Rodrigo?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert