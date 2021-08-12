Out & About: Vedo with Key Glock at Berglund

Comment sections are famously toxic places, full of downers, insults and other bile. There are exceptions: Take the comments on R&B crooner Vedo’s video for “You Got It.”

Tish S wrote: “This song has motivated me to go back to school and get a higher degree, fix my credit and lose weight. Update: 4.0 GPA down 20 pounds credit up 143 points.”

anumfxzxl posted: “this song’s helped me so much with moving on after a 4.5 year long toxic relationship, thank you for creating music to uplift women instead of talking down up on them.”

Melissa Seales weighed in: “Graduated with my associates degree in human services while being in the shelter system ... no WiFi ... no teacher in front of me .... a whole bunch of hate ... This was inspiration ”

The source of those feel-good vibes is headlining a Saturday concert at Berglund Center’s exhibition hall. TV watchers may know him from his top 10 run on “The Voice” in 2013, along with his millions of YouTube views.

Also on the bill with Vedo is Memphis-based rapper Key Glock, whose “I’m The Type” slings the dozens at a rival. Singer Phalie and singer/rapper Jonichelo round out the bill.

