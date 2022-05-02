Out & About: Victor Wooten’s Bass Extremes at Harvester

If you are into bass guitar, you should be extremely interested in what’s happening Thursday night at Harvester Music Center. Same if you’re into great drumming. Same for folks in general who prefer adventurous music, with plenty of improvisation.

Bass Extremes, a project featuring two bassists — Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey — and drummer Gregg Bissonette, is on the bill in Rocky Mount that night.

Wooten, whose work with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones and others has brought him multiple times to Southwest Virginia, has a longstanding musical friendship with Bailey, a Berklee College of Music instructor who is a master of the fretless electric bass. Video of the two playing together shows them working from different ends of the melodic spectrum, so it doesn’t sound like some sort monotonous of bass-gasm.

The two will surely let loose with plenty of bass solos, too. They’ve been doing Bass Extremes together for 30 years, starting with a self-titled debut that remains one of the top selling musical/instructional bass products of all time., according to Wooten’s website. They also started the Bass/Nature Camp in Tennessee.

Holding the grooves, and undoubtedly prepared to unleash some solo furies of his own, is Bissonette, who was last seen in these parts playing drums for Ringo Starr at Berglund Coliseum. Bissonette is more than comfortable playing straight time to support players in any style (he was David Lee Roth’s post-Van Halen drummer for several years), but his jazz-fusion chops with the likes of Larry Carlton, Steve Lukather and more are smoking, as well.

— Tad Dickens

