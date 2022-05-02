Out & About: Whiskey Myers at Salem Civic Center

Rocked-up Americana and roots band Whiskey Myers has a widely anticipated new album coming on July 29, and the band has released several singles to preview it.

Southwest Virginia fans are in for a more intimate preview of the new music, Thursday night at Salem Civic Center. Whiskey Myers is scheduled to lead a triple-bill into the arena.

Late last week, the band dropped the latest number from the album "Tornillo." It's called "Whole World Gone Crazy," and American Songwriter magazine, which premiered the song on its website, likes it a lot.

“The bluesy-southern rock blending tune places Whiskey Myers in a league of their own with their signature hard-rocking sound on full display," the magazine wrote.

Check it out on the gritty, half-time rag site of your choice, via orcd.co/wholeworldgonecrazy. It follows previous single releases "Antioch" "John Wayne," from a band that has been receiving critical love from Rolling Stone, Billboard and Esquire.

Opening the show are Shane Smith & The Saints and Goodbye June.

Whiskey Myers has summer stops scheduled for Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater — which sold out quickly, according to the band's publicist — and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Both are debut shows for the band.

But first, it has a debut date set for Salem.

— Tad Dickens