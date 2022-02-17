Out & About: Yasmin Williams at Jefferson Center

Who said playing video games won’t get you anywhere in life?

Yasmin Williams discovered her love for guitar by playing Guitar Hero 2 and soon begged her parents to buy her a real instrument. These days, the Alexandria-based finger picker has grown into a performer and composer who is getting critical raves for her expansive style.

Williams comes to Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall Friday night for a solo set.

The 25-year-old plays harp-guitar, kora and kalimba, too. Whatever instrument she is holding, she employs fluid notation, an ear for alternate tunings that open up melodic possibilities, and an ability to get percussive on her ax. You can’t look away, because she can seamlessly move her guitar from the conventional position to her lap, to lay down some expressive, two-handed tapping.

The ultimate goal, though, isn’t showmanship, she told The New York Times last April. “Music should be enjoyable — at the end of the day, that’s what I really care about,” she told the paper. “I want it to be something you can listen to, remember, hum.”

Go to this article at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video of her doing that on a COVID-confined NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert,” from October.

Williams is musically mesmerizing. Enough folks in the Roanoke area already figured out that fact. Just before press time, we learned the show was sold out.

