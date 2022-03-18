Parker McCollum coming to Elmwood

The ACM Awards' best new artist is coming to the Star City.

Parker McCollum, a singer and multi-instrumentalist whom Rolling Stone compared to John Mayer and Jason Isbell, will play Elmwood Park's amphitheater June 3. The Friday announcement from Berglund Center, which booked the show, came the same week that Billboard magazine reported that McCollum's "To Be Loved By You" went to No. 1 on its radio airplay chart.

He won the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year in early March.

Tickets are $35 and $608 for a VIP table, and they go on sale March 25 at the Berglund Center box office (avoid those annoying phone and online service fees), 853-5483 and henritzedentaltickets.com. Tickets will be $40 day of show.

It will be McCollum's second appearance in the valley in the past year. He headlined at the Salem Farmers Market on Sept. 29. The show sold out.

"To Be Loved By You" follows the radio chart-topping success of "Pretty Heart." Both singles come from the Austin, Texas-based performer's major label debut, "Gold Chain Cowboy."

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see and hear McCollum performing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

— Tad Dickens