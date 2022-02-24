Pokey LaFarge, Victor Wooten, Bob Mould, Willie Watson, We Banjo 3 booked to play Harvester

Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center has been busy booking new shows this year. February announcements include Americana favorite Pokey LaFarge, jazz-funk bassist Victor Wooten, alt-rocker Bob Mould, former Old Crow Medicine Show member Willie Watson and bluegrass-adjacent We Banjo 3.

LaFarge, who brings together jazz, blues and swing elements, is set for March 31. Tickets are $37, $27 and $200 (VIP table for four) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

We Banjo 3, based in Galway, Ireland, and Nashville, will play Rocky Mount on May 1. Tickets are $52, $32 and $258.

Watson hits on May 4. Tickets are $52, $32 and $260.

Wooten, of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones among others, joins forces with another bass man, Steve Bailey, and drummer Gregg Bissonette for a May 5 concert. Tickets are $72, $47 and $340.

Mould, formerly of Hüsker Dü and Sugar, is booked for Oct. 22, with H.C. McEntire opening the show. Tickets are $47, $37 and $238.

Get info on those shows and others at harvester-music.com.

— Tad Dickens