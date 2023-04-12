Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera and LFO will play July 30 at Dr Pepper Park. Tickets are $59, $30 and $149 VIP in advance, and go on sale Friday drpepperpark.com .

To be fair, these boys are men now, but in the early 21st century, they were like K-pop bands are today — the youthful top of the pop culture heap. *NSYNC ruled them all, of course, with Justin Timberlake getting the most love, but only Kirkpatrick will be at this show, as its host.