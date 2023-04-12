Teen dreams of the early ’00s are coming to Roanoke.
Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera and LFO will play July 30 at Dr Pepper Park. Tickets are $59, $30 and $149 VIP in advance, and go on sale Friday drpepperpark.com.
To be fair, these boys are men now, but in the early 21st century, they were like K-pop bands are today — the youthful top of the pop culture heap. *NSYNC ruled them all, of course, with Justin Timberlake getting the most love, but only Kirkpatrick will be at this show, as its host.
O-Town, from the "Making The Band" TV show, and the rest of the acts on the bill had success in those ancient times, as well.
— The Roanoke Times