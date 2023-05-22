The City of Radford’s 2023 Summer Concert Series got underway May 20 with a show by The Catalinas. But there are still several concerts to enjoy. Mark your calendars for the following Saturday evening shows coming to Glencoe this year:

June 17: Cassette Rewind -- 80s Band

July 22: The Tee Tones – Doowop and Motown Soul

Aug. 19: Chairman of the Board – Beach Music

Sept. 23: Ryan Perry – Country (with Sofie Lynn opening)

All concerts will take place on the fields of Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery, located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and under attend free. Food trucks will be available and the Radford Chamber of Commerce will be supplying alcohol for purchase.

Bring a chair and come out and enjoy the sounds of summer!

For questions, contact City of Radford Economic Development Director / Tourism Director Kimberly D. Repass at Kim.Repass@radfordva.gov.

- The Roanoke Times