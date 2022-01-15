Recorded history: Flat Five studio, home of landmark tracks from Dave Matthews Band and others, is changing hands

In the spring of 1993, Tom Ohmsen’s plucky little recording studio was just getting a foothold in the Roanoke Valley music scene.

Ohmsen had run a studio out of his house for a few years in the late 1980s, until his wife at the time — irked by too many musicians hanging around at odd hours — gave him an order: “Don’t let those people in the house anymore!”

So, he moved into cramped quarters in the second story of a brick building on Main Street in Salem, and called the place Flat Five Press & Recording, named after a musical chord prevalent in jazz and blues. He also published music theory books — which accounts for the “Press” in the name. He had sold musical instruments and worked for Stage Sound in Roanoke in between booking sessions for local bluegrass bands and other clients. Work was steady but not booming.

Then, the Dave Matthews Band lugged its gear up the long stairs to Ohmsen’s cozy lair, and everything changed.

After the band laid down tracks for its first album — more about that later — Ohmsen and Flat Five were besieged by bands, as the studio became a creative cauldron for the local music scene. Dozens of the valley’s most popular bands and musicians recorded at Flat Five and released albums on Ohmsen’s Flat Five label.

Now, nearly 30 years later, Ohmsen, 67, is getting out of recording and selling the studio.

He is selling Flat Five to Byron Mack, a well-known Roanoke hip-hop performer and producer who has been Flat Five’s office administrator for nearly 17 years.

“It’s time to let somebody else take it forward into whatever the future is,” Ohmsen said during an interview in December, as he reclined in a swivel chair surrounded by equipment, cables and dials. Gray-haired, bespectacled and wearing a blue sweater, he looked professorial, or perhaps like a scientist in a lab.

“We call him the wizard,” said Kerry Hurley, lead singer of the Roanoke rock and blues band the Thrillbillyz, which was hustling to finish an album in December with Ohmsen at the board. “He’s one of the unsung heroes” of the local music scene.

Sparking creativityFlat Five is laid out in a cozy floor plan that looks more like a rock band’s apartment than a recording studio. Rather than being centered with a large open room that would fit a bunch of musicians, the place instead snakes through a maze of multiple snug rooms packed with recording gear and instruments. A business office with a window that looks out on Main Street below, and decorated with a cluttered desk bearing a computer monitor next to a shabby old chair, lies adjacent to the control room.

“That chair was probably here when we first recorded in 1995,” joked Thillbillyz bassist John Rice.

Behind the main recording studio is a room anchored by a piano and surrounded by instrument cases, chairs and cardboard boxes, which makes it look like a musician’s garage. That coziness gives Flat Five an intimacy that puts performers at ease and gives them the freedom to take risks.

“It’s the most intimate [recording studio] I’ve been in,” said Jane Gabrielle, a Roanoke singer and artist who fronted Radar Rose, which recorded at Flat Five in the 1990s.

“You could make it your space and woodshed your stuff until you had what you wanted.”

The walls and shelves of Flat Five are completely covered with posters, cards and photographs of bands that worked there. The place looks like a shrine to the music scene of the 1990s and 2000s.

Pictures and gig flyers for the Richard Jessee Project and a poster for Agents of Good Roots, a Richmond-based jam band that recorded at Flat Five before signing a record deal with RCA, hang near the control room. In fact, the studio’s piano belonged to the grandmother of the Agents’ keyboardist Andrew Winn, who is from Roanoke and is now an anesthesiologist for Carilion Clinic.

A separate room is packed with CDs released on the Flat Five label bearing the names of bluegrass, folk and rock acts that include the Craig County Boys, banjoist John Lawless, the fabulous guitarist Brad “Buster B.” Jones and Blue Mule, the band for which Ohmsen is a crack mandolin picker.

Ohmsen has recorded so many performers, he said that he stopped counting at 500. He estimates the number of acts probably exceeds 700.

Although he is well-known for recording bluegrass bands, “there were periods of time in the ‘90s when I recorded a lot of rock bands,” he said.

Chuck Crush, who ran Southwest Recording on Elm Avenue in Roanoke, had a market in punk and hard-rock bands in those days. “Chuck would get the heavier bands and I’d get Top 40 bands that needed demos,” Ohmsen said. “There were a lot of local, regional bands putting out CDs.”

Gabrielle said that Flat Five sparked a creative wave in the music scene, in an era before MP3s, iTunes and online streaming services eventually pushed aside physical discs.

“Really, I credit Tom with that sort of early ‘90s scene,” Gabrielle said. “That recording facility was so accessible, Roanoke switched from being a cover-band town to a singer-songwriter town. Now, that’s the norm. That bridge got crossed. It all seemed to change with the work coming out of Flat Five.”

That was a shift that began because, to put it bluntly, there were too many Dave Matthews fans and groupies in Charlottesville for the band to get any work done.

Recording hitmakers By the early 1990s, Ohmsen was known around the local scene because of his work selling instruments and teaching mandolin at Roanoke’s Fret Mill Music Co., founded and then owned by Ken Rattenbury. Ohmsen also worked for Stage Sound, a prominent Roanoke sound, video and event company, while he got Flat Five going.

Stage Sound owner Reid Henion knew Coran Capshaw, a Charlottesville club owner who ran Red Light Management and was managing the Dave Matthews Band, which was becoming popular through relentless touring and performing but had not made a record, yet.

Capshaw complained that the band couldn’t record in Charlottesville because so many hangers-on disrupted the work. He asked Henion if he knew a quiet studio where the band could focus on recording without interruptions.

Henion knew the perfect spot. A little studio in the nice, quiet town of Salem.

Ohmsen wasn’t familiar with DMB’s work, but he agreed to meet the band. Henion told him that this bunch was different from artists he had worked with.

“When you record this guy, you’re going to think there’s something wrong with your microphone,” Henion warned Ohmsen. “He has a very unconventional voice.”

When the band first visited the studio in the spring of 1993, the members and Ohmsen just sat around, talking about musicians they liked and listening to music. A few days later, Capshaw called to set up a recording schedule.

But there was a condition: Ohmsen could not let anybody know the band was in town. He agreed.

DMB recorded a couple of weeks each month that spring and summer, working the sessions around touring. Sometimes the band would work in the morning, some days late at night. The group recorded between 150 and 200 hours overall, Ohmsen said, laying down parts of about 20 songs that would eventually make up the band’s independently released debut, “Remember Two Things,” in the fall of 1993.

Ohmsen recalls the band and the sessions with fondness.

“They were great guys, super nice,” he said. Matthews was “a true artist. Courteous. After recording, we’d go out to a restaurant together. He was a real nice guy.”

Two songs recorded in Salem and remixed later made that disc — “Minarets” and “Seek Up.” Two other songs recorded in Salem — “Pay for What You Get” and “Typical Situation” — were included as bonus tracks on a 2014 reissue.

The album went gold, DMB exploded and Flat Five thrived from its association with the album. After word spread that the Dave Matthews Band had recorded at Flat Five, the studio was booked up to 12 hours a day and had a waiting list of artists who wanted to record.

A life in musicOhmsen is a rarity in the Roanoke Valley in that he made a living by working in music-related fields, from recording and producing, to performing and publishing, broadcasting and even working as a sound guy and guitar seller. Pretty much every job he has held for more than 30 years has been connected to music.

He acknowledged that people around here who spend a career in music are “very few. Very few.”

“I’m very fortunate,” he said.

Ohmsen was born in Norfolk and spent part of his childhood in Wisconsin while his father attended graduate school and worked a state job. The family moved to Roanoke when Ohmsen was 11 after his dad went to work for the Veterans Administration in Salem.

Ohmsen wasn’t on a music track at first. After graduating from Cave Spring High School, he worked in construction until his father told him he would pay his son’s tuition if he enrolled at Virginia Western Community College.

“It was better than pouring concrete,” Ohmsen said.

Two huge occurrences happened to Ohmsen at Virginia Western: he went to work for the campus radio station, WVWR-FM, and he met Bill Vernon.

The station — which the Virginia Tech Foundation would purchase years later and turn into public radio station WVTF-FM — needed a host at the unholy time of 6 a.m. every Saturday. Ohmsen took the slot, and soon he met Vernon, a legendary bluegrass radio announcer and music historian from Rocky Mount. Ohmsen liked bluegrass, but didn’t know a lot about the music until Vernon took him to shows and festivals and taught him how to run sound and make live recordings.

“I was a suburban kid who fell in love with it,” he said of the music.

For a couple of years in the mid-1970s, Ohmsen lugged an Ampex reel-to-reel recorder to bluegrass gigs. Those trips included recording bands at The Coffee Pot, including the Roanoke River Boys, which featured Gene Elders, a hotshot fiddler who would go on to country stars George Strait’s and Lyle Lovett’s bands.

“Bill was really helpful to me,” Ohmsen said. “He had something like 10,000 albums at his house. He really took me under his wing.”

Ohmsen later attended James Madison University, majoring in television production and working at the radio station. In Harrisonburg, he took up mandolin and fell deeper into bluegrass circles, interviewing Virginia musicians such as Ralph Stanley and Robin and Linda Williams when they were on the road.

After graduation, he returned to Roanoke and worked at easy-listening WLRG before it jumped to Top 40 and became K92 in 1980. He played music up to six nights a week with the Back Creek Boys, a young bluegrass outfit that had a regular gig at the Jolly Ox, where Carlos Brazilian Cuisine now stands high above Electric Road.

He started teaching mandolin at Fret Mill, then bought a four-track recorder during the early home-recording boom of the 1980s. Soon, local recording engineers with Stage Sound were calling him to help record bluegrass bands “because they were all rock ‘n’ roll guys,” Ohmsen said. A recording career was born.

Passing it on Now, as bands can make quality recordings on laptops or even on their smartphones, Ohmsen is ready to pass the studio to a new generation. Flat Five still uses analog equipment and digital converters, an old-school style that puts the “meat to it,” Ohmsen said.

Mack, 42, a long-time hip-hop performer, manager and producer, said that he will “maintain the legacy and consistency” that Flat Five is known for.

“Old school is not bad,” said Mack, who is a nephew of legendary singer Jane Powell and who performs as Poe Mack. “There are cool things you can do with technology, but sometimes technology sets us back. We can move into modern times and still keep a comfort level with the older clients, and appealing to younger clients, as well.”

Mack will work closely with John Thompson, a highly regarded engineer who will handle much of the technical side of the recording.

Even though he plans to add some video work at Flat Five, Mack said a lot of the studio offerings will be what they’ve always been. He made some of his first recordings at Flat Five nearly 20 years ago before being hired as the studio’s business manager.

Ohmsen, who has a son from his first marriage, isn’t completely retiring. As the sale of the studio is completed, he will ease out of the recording business over the next few weeks. He and his wife, Linda, will spend more time together. He plans to play a lot more music with his bluegrass pals.

“I’ve been very lucky to be connected to music most of my life,” he said. “I was really lucky to run into the right people at the right time. It’s been fun.”