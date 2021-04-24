Replenish Festival to return in August, with Sidewalk Prophets headlining

After a COVID-enforced year off, the Christian-centric Replenish Festival is returning, with live music and family attractions scheduled for a Floyd County farm.

The nonprofit event, set for Aug. 20-21, will feature a Dove Award winner, Sidewalk Prophets, as its headliner. Brothers McClurg, speaker Tim Joyce, The Replenished Worship Band and others are scheduled to round out the bill at Burnett Farm.

The festival gates open Aug. 20 to campers only. Music starts the next day, along with such events as a car and tractor show and a farm animal petting/riding area. Gates open to the non-camping public at 10 a.m. Aug. 21. Food trucks and merchant vendors will be on site.

Tickets are $15 for 14 and older, $5 for ages 7-13 and free to 6 and younger. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for adults, $8 for ages 7-13 and free to 6 and younger. Camping is $15 per spot in advance and $20 at the gate, though organizers suggest patrons book their spots in advance.

Get tickets and more info at replenishfest.com.

In a news release, organizers said that "Replenish Festival intends to have a COVID-safe event that meets all of the health department and CDC guidelines."

