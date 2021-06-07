Rescheduled Harvester events include Todd Snider, Melissa Etheridge, Amy Grant

"Don't fear the reaper," Blue Oyster Cult sang. After more than a year of avoiding the reaper, Harvester Performance Center has booked Blue Oyster Cult to re-start the Rocky Mount venue's live music schedule.

The classic rockers of "Godzilla" and "Joan Crawford" fame hit the Harvester on Sept. 4. That gig will mark the first Harvester indoors show with a live audience since mid-March 2020. With the COVID-19 shroud lifting, the curtain goes up again.

It's a list of concerts that had been scheduled before the pandemic, and finally rescheduled. The venue will announce new shows in the coming weeks, venue operations director Micah Davidson said in a news release.

For tickets and more information, check out the recently redesigned website harvester-music.com, or contact the box office via info@harvester-music.com or 540-484-8277.

The news release listed the following reset shows: Todd Snider (Sept. 8), Melissa Etheridge (Sept. 20), Amy Grant (Sept. 22), The Steel Woods (Sept. 25), Albert Cummings (Oct. 2), John Berry (Oct. 3), Perpetual Groove (Oct. 22), Robert Earl Keen (Nov. 7), Storm Large (Nov. 16) and Black Jacket Symphony (Nov. 20).

