Review: RSO presents Masterworks, teams with pianist Terrence Wilson at Jefferson Center for quality concert

Maestro David Stewart Wiley and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra are celebrating their 25th season together. On Friday night, Wiley took the baton and led the ensemble through its second Masterworks concert this season.
This time out, at Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall, they also teamed with a Grammy Award-nominated pianist, Terrence Wilson.
The program opened with a short piece for string orchestra — more on that in a bit — but it’s Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 in C major (“Jupiter”) and Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor (K. 491) that warrant the masterwork label.
Wiley and the orchestra delivered a quality performance of the Jupiter. The first movement struck me as a little stiff and angular, but the lovely second pulsated with sweet yearning. The third movement often seems too fast to me, just as it did this evening. Did Mozart intend this minuet to be felt in one, rather than three? The quick tempo facilitates sliding scales at the expense of numerous jocular juxtapositions offered in tribute to Haydn. When it came time for the last movement, Jupiter’s finale sine qua non, Wiley and his orchestra fastened spurs to boots, finding stride at the exposition repeat and building to an outstanding finish.
There were many wonderful Jupiter moments, especially when runs passed from winds to strings. Starting on high and flying down through the orchestra, the terrific playing (shout out to principal bassoon Scott Bartlett) was carried on by the RSO’s cellos and basses, who paid allegiance to what makes this music thrilling.
After intermission, Wilson — add his work on the Grammy-winning recording of Michael Daugherty’s “Deus ex Machina” to your playlist — took the stage. Wilson’s Mozart-like poise and refinement is colored by a tone of many hues. His work was gentle and supple, vivid, sparkling, but also dark and biting when needed. This was a deeply satisfying interpretation of the concerto.
Mozart’s C minor influenced concertos in the same key by Beethoven and Saint-Saëns, both of whom wrote cadenzas for the Mozart. Wilson’s cadenza struck me, and I wondered if it was his own. No, as it turns out. The pianist graciously informed me via email that Johann Nepomuk Hummel wrote it. Hummel’s music has lost its original luster but its impact on the “style brilliante” of Chopin and others can be heard in this cadenza.
This review ends where the program began, a six-minute work for string orchestra by Soon Hee Newbold entitled “Perseus.” Newbold, an accomplished violinist working in television and movies, has written dozens of pieces for string orchestra. Perhaps the others are less anonymous sounding. Listeners will be hard pressed to hear a scintilla of titular hero slaying the repulsive Medusa, rescuing Andromeda from sea monsters, or whatever. Its form and style are a medley of hoe downs and plaintive laments without anything remotely programmatic. Even the playbill has nothing to say about the work. Why?
In fact, this is music for string orchestra competitions. It stays in a safe range on the instrument with comfortably manageable sections leading to good effect by a capable student ensemble. The publisher’s website identifies the piece as “Grade 5” (high school to early college level) and describes the music as “a whirlwind of adventure.” Well, maybe.
The RSO, led by brilliant concertmaster Akemi Takayama and guided by the incisive Wiley, played the piece beautifully, the RSO strings' 21 members filling Shaftman with a gorgeously warm sound, facilitated no doubt by Newbold’s expert string writing. Folks enjoyed the piece, but I couldn’t help wanting something more sophisticated in the way of a prelude to Mozart.
— Gordon Marsh is a professor of music at Roanoke College.