Rock uprising: Orange Culture, Her Majesty among young bands making noise in Roanoke

The spirit of rock music is still alive among a pack of young Roanoke Valley performers.

Leading the way are Orange Culture and Her Majesty, both of which took the stage late last year at The Spot on Kirk, in front of a room packed with people who came to rock. A third band, Incavalli, showed big promise, too, but has since split up.

Orange Culture has corralled a raw, rebellious spirit since the quartet formed in 2019, and let loose the horses in a one-hour set at The Spot, where it engaged in a raucous energy exchange with the crowd. Frontman Griffin Boucher was a dervish onstage and spent time, too, in the mosh pit that formed at the hole-in-the-wall venue in downtown Roanoke.

“The night was full of energy but also cozy, and everyone here had just the perfect vibe,” Boucher said after the show.

Boucher, 19, bassist Landon Carder, 21, guitarist Charlie Lewis and drummer Reid Jepson, both 20, describe their sound as alternative, experimental and sometimes psychedelic. They draw inspiration from classic rock, new wave and folk, and list such influences as Talking Heads, Black Midi and Arctic Monkeys.

Orange Culture came off rough-and-tumble onstage, seeming to build propulsion from Boucher’s lyricism. In “Burnin’ Daylight,” he lamented getting older and wasting life, saying “someday I’ll find I burned right through my life, spent my days, spent my life doing s—- I never liked.”

Given the performance at The Spot, it seems unlikely that the four will wake up to that regret, at least regarding this era of their lives. They have opted out of the traditional college-to-desk-job path, living their truth onstage while delivering songs and sounds that reflect youthful spirit.

“You could just feel youth when Orange Culture was on stage,” The Spot’s venue manager, Christopher Brown, said. “It was something fresh and young, and kind of reminded me of grunge rock back in the ‘90s. They had a lot of crowd response — people were really dancing — and they brought a lot of good showmanship.”

It was OC’s first show at The Spot, a room that is longer than it is wide and features a sound system that most young bands won’t enjoy in other rooms. The sounds bled out into the streets that late October night as Orange Culture and the two other acts brought their takes on alt-rock.

“Instantly when I walked in, I knew it was going to be a fun time,” audience member John Lucas said. “It’s interesting how it’s just this little venue tucked away in the corner of Roanoke.”

The audience sang along at the top of its collective lungs as many crowded at the edge of the stage. The band responded with a controlled chaos, each member showing instrumental prowess — Carter and Lewis switched instruments mid-show but kept nailing their parts.

The crowd had been warmed up well, thanks to Her Majesty and Incavalli. First-on-the-bill trio Her Majesty, was full of punk rock zest but with shades of such ‘90s pop/rockers as Alanis Morrisette. Singer and guitarist Felix Byler is the key presence, with rock-solid backing from drummer Zora Dulaney and bassist Sam Slate, who also switched instruments during their set.

Byler’s soaring vocals and the trio’s consistent energy were impressive, and it was a pro show from this band of Community High School students.

Incavalli’s sound was harder to pin down, though it had jazz and funk influences. It rocked the audience as hard as the other two acts, even as southern jam aspects and psychedelia poured from the speakers. The quartet’s “Smoke on Silver” painted a dreamy picture, with bassist Matthew Elmore providing a slapped funk lick that stood out.

Since then, the band has split up, with guitarist Victor Ramos and drummer Noah Sturgill forming a new group, Trubblegum. Music posted at distrokid.com/hyperfollow/trubblegum/trubblegum/ has the same flavor that Incavalli showed as it was ending its run.

You’ll have to wait a while to catch Orange Culture back in Southwest Virginia. It embarks Jan. 26 on a short tour that will take the show to Richmond, D.C., New Jersey, Boston and Brooklyn, New York. Follow Orange Culture’s tour schedule and check out its recorded music via orangecultureband.com.

Keep up with Her Majesty through hermajestyband.com and facebook.com/hermajestyoffical.