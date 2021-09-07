Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Oct. 1

The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will on Oct. 1 start requiring all ticket holders to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to be admitted to a concert.
“It’s a challenge every venue is facing, and no one has the perfect plan,” said Harvester Director of Operations Micah Davidson. “We want to keep the music going, so we're trying to make the Harvester as safe as possible for everyone who walks through our doors.”
The Harvester has been working with artists on varying protocol requests for months, “but at the end of the day, it’s the Harvester that is responsible for the safety of our guests,” Davidson said. “Still, we know we’re springing this on people who have already bought tickets, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to adjust, make plans for a test or vaccine, or even make the choice not to come.”
The Harvester has sent e-mail notifications to patrons and posted the new rules online. Anyone who chooses not to go to a concert based on the new COVID-19-related restrictions has until 5 p.m. Oct. 7 to request refunds.
A post about the new requirements made Tuesday morning on the Harvester's Facebook page had more than 200 comments as of Tuesday afternoon, with many thanking the Harvester for taking precautions and others angrily denouncing the move. “Like” and “love” emojis outnumbered “angry” emojis by a factor of 5 to 1.
For those who remain undeterred, the rules are intended to fall in line with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health recommendations. The most recent vaccination on record must have occurred at least 14 days prior to the event, and the negative test result must come from a lab and fall within 48 hours prior to the event, according to the Harvester website. Children under 12, who are not eligible for vaccination, will not be admitted without a negative test result.
The Harvester already requires ticket holders to wear masks inside the venue, a policy that applies to all town of Rocky Mount public buildings. At Saturday's Blue Oyster Cult concert the mask policy was in place.
For more information call 484-8277 or visit https://www.harvester-music.com/harvester-faq.