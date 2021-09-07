Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Oct. 1

The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will on Oct. 1 start requiring all ticket holders to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to be admitted to a concert.

“It’s a challenge every venue is facing, and no one has the perfect plan,” said Harvester Director of Operations Micah Davidson. “We want to keep the music going, so we're trying to make the Harvester as safe as possible for everyone who walks through our doors.”

The Harvester has been working with artists on varying protocol requests for months, “but at the end of the day, it’s the Harvester that is responsible for the safety of our guests,” Davidson said. “Still, we know we’re springing this on people who have already bought tickets, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to adjust, make plans for a test or vaccine, or even make the choice not to come.”

The Harvester has sent e-mail notifications to patrons and posted the new rules online. Anyone who chooses not to go to a concert based on the new COVID-19-related restrictions has until 5 p.m. Oct. 7 to request refunds.