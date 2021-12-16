 Skip to main content
Rooster Walk adds funk band Lettuce, BIG Something and more to 2021 lineup

Lettuce, seated from left: Nigel Hall, Ryan Zoidis. Standing, Adam Deitch (left), Erick “Jesus” Coomes, Eric “Benny” Bloom, Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff

 Courtesy Jeremy Elder

Jazz funk masters Lettuce are hitting Rooster Walk next year.

The festival, set for May 26-29 at Pop's Farm, near Martinsville, announced that act and several others, including another festival favorite, BIG Something, in a Thursday email.

Thursday's info blast included acoustic/folk/bluegrassers Fruition, rockers Los Colognes, soul/rockers Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast and Isaac Hadden Organ Trio. Hadden, a Blacksburg native now based in Asheville, North Carolina, is a guitarist and singer of growing power who was part of a FloydFest performer update list also released this week.

Sanctum Sully (jamgrass), The Wilson Springs Hotel (roots rock), Striking Copper (roots rock), The Stews (southern rock/jam) and Big Fat Gap (bluegrass) rounded out the emailed list from Rooster Walk.

Previously announced acts include Little Feat, Tab Benoit, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer and Yarn.

New York-based Lettuce last played the Memorial Day weekend event in 2016. The band formed in 1992 during a summer band camp at Boston's Berklee College of Music and has retained its core four members — drummer Adam Deitch, saxophonist Ryan Zoidis, guitarist Adam “Schmeeans” Smirnoff and bassist Erick “Jesus” Coomes — developing a deep and expansive jazz/funk in the process.

Keyboardist/singer Nigel Hall and trumpeter Eric “Benny” Bloom have joined up along the way, adding further instrumental and, with Hall, vocal firepower. Audiences have responded, developing a cult following.

Visit this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to check out an embedded stream of the band's "Witches Stew," a take on Miles Davis' groundbreaking jazz/fusion albums of the late 1960s and early 1970s — and a collection that would make for a great late-night set. Just saying.

Rock and pop band BIG Something, which can stretch its music into epic jams, has been a more frequent Pop's Farm performer. The North Carolina band played there in October, for the Rooster Walk Reunion Music & Arts Festival. That was one of several smaller-scale events that organizers hosted at Pop's Farm, in lieu of a full-on Rooster Walk, which was last held pre-pandemic, in 2019.

