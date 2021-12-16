Rooster Walk adds funk band Lettuce, BIG Something and more to 2021 lineup

Jazz funk masters Lettuce are hitting Rooster Walk next year.

The festival, set for May 26-29 at Pop's Farm, near Martinsville, announced that act and several others, including another festival favorite, BIG Something, in a Thursday email.

Thursday's info blast included acoustic/folk/bluegrassers Fruition, rockers Los Colognes, soul/rockers Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast and Isaac Hadden Organ Trio. Hadden, a Blacksburg native now based in Asheville, North Carolina, is a guitarist and singer of growing power who was part of a FloydFest performer update list also released this week.

Sanctum Sully (jamgrass), The Wilson Springs Hotel (roots rock), Striking Copper (roots rock), The Stews (southern rock/jam) and Big Fat Gap (bluegrass) rounded out the emailed list from Rooster Walk.

Previously announced acts include Little Feat, Tab Benoit, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Sammy Rae & The Friends, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer and Yarn.

New York-based Lettuce last played the Memorial Day weekend event in 2016. The band formed in 1992 during a summer band camp at Boston's Berklee College of Music and has retained its core four members — drummer Adam Deitch, saxophonist Ryan Zoidis, guitarist Adam “Schmeeans” Smirnoff and bassist Erick “Jesus” Coomes — developing a deep and expansive jazz/funk in the process.

Keyboardist/singer Nigel Hall and trumpeter Eric “Benny” Bloom have joined up along the way, adding further instrumental and, with Hall, vocal firepower. Audiences have responded, developing a cult following.

Rock and pop band BIG Something, which can stretch its music into epic jams, has been a more frequent Pop's Farm performer. The North Carolina band played there in October, for the Rooster Walk Reunion Music & Arts Festival. That was one of several smaller-scale events that organizers hosted at Pop's Farm, in lieu of a full-on Rooster Walk, which was last held pre-pandemic, in 2019.

